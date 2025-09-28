Vijay’s TVK Moves Madras High Court for CBI or SIT Probe into Karur Stampede

Chennai, Sept. 28 — The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has approached the Madras High Court seeking a probe by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the tragic stampede at Karur that left 40 people dead on Saturday.

The matter was raised before Justice M. Dandapani of the Madras High Court on Sunday, when a delegation of TVK advocates, headed by the party’s lawyers’ wing president S. Arivazhagan, met the judge at his residence on Greenways Road. They requested that the Karur tragedy be either formally taken up or treated as a suo motu matter, given the scale of the loss.

TVK activist C.T. Nirmal Kumar told reporters that Justice Dandapani advised them to file a petition before the Madurai Bench of the High Court. The judge further directed that the matter would be listed for hearing at 2:15 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state government has already ordered its own inquiry. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has appointed retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to head a commission tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the incident and submitting a comprehensive report.

The stampede, which occurred during a massive TVK rally addressed by Vijay, has sparked political debate and raised concerns about crowd management and safety protocols at large-scale events.