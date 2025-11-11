Vijay’s TVK moves to secure common symbol for 2026 Tamil Nadu polls

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu inches closer to the 2026 Assembly elections, actor Vijay’s political outfit Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has formally begun the process of obtaining a common election symbol from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sources within the party said the move follows the Election Commission’s guidelines, which permit registered political parties to apply for a common symbol at least six months before the elections.

With barely that much time left before the expected polling schedule, TVK has submitted a formal memorandum seeking allotment of a symbol that will be recognised across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

A high-level delegation, comprising party joint general secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar and state executive members Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Arjun Moorthy, and Vijay Prabhakaran, met Chief Election Commissioner and other officials in New Delhi to hand over the petition.

The memorandum reportedly included a list of ten preferred symbols, from which the Commission is expected to allot one after scrutiny.

“The party is fully prepared to contest in all constituencies across Tamil Nadu. Hence, a uniform symbol is essential for voter recognition and campaign coherence,” the petition stated.

TVK sources said that the party’s leadership, including Vijay, views this as a key milestone in its political preparation.

After the unfortunate incident in Karur during the people’s rally – an event that deeply saddened the actor-politician – the party has taken steps to rebuild its organisational momentum and restore public confidence.

Vijay has also appealed to his supporters and cadres to conduct all political activities in a disciplined and peaceful manner, ensuring that “no harm comes to the public under any circumstance”.

Election Commission sources indicated that the final decision on symbol allotment is expected by the end of December 2025, following procedural evaluation and verification of the party’s eligibility.

If granted, the common symbol will mark a crucial turning point for TVK as it gears up for its electoral debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls next year.