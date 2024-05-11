Vikarabad is turned into desert due to inefficiency of KCR: CM Revanth

Tandur: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that Vikarabad district has been turned into a desert due to inefficiency of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing the Jana Jatara Sabha at Tandur in Vikarabad district on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the previous BRS government did not complete the Pranahitha-Chevella Lift Irrigation project and it failed to bring even permissions from the union government for the construction of the project, leading to prevail the desert conditions in Vikarabad district.

He also criticised the union government for showing a step motherly treatment towards Telangana in allocation of funds and projects and said that the Union government should be held responsible for not giving the permissions for the Palamuru Rangareddy project.

The Chief Minister stated that the process of depositing amount into the accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme was already completed on May 7 and dared BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao to show any evidence that no farmer has received money.

He also reiterated that the Congress government is committed to waive Rs.2 lakh farm loan by August 15 and assured that his government will fulfill all other promises made in the election campaign. “This Lok Sabha elections are going to shape the future of Telangana State. The people should extend their support for Congress and elect the party candidates for strengthening the democracy,” he added.