Vikarabad Police Bust Ganja Chocolate Racket, UP Native in Custody

Tandur: A shocking case of drug-laced sweets has surfaced in Telangana’s Vikarabad district. Police in Tandur town have arrested a man for allegedly selling ganja-laced chocolates along with local toffees (peechu mithai), creating panic among locals and raising serious concerns about public safety.

Ganja-Infused Chocolates Sold with Local Toffees

According to police, the man was mixing cannabis (ganja) with chocolates and selling them discreetly along with traditional sweets. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a targeted operation and seized the drug-infused chocolates from the vendor.

Accused Identified as Native of Uttar Pradesh

The accused has been identified as a native of Uttar Pradesh, who had been residing in Tandur and working as a local sweet seller. His activities came under suspicion after reports of unusual behavior among consumers, prompting an investigation.

Police Launch Probe into Drug Supply Chain

Authorities are now investigating the source of the chocolates, trying to determine where the drug-laced items were manufactured or procured. Officials suspect a larger drug distribution network might be operating behind the scenes.

Vendor Taken into Custody, Investigation Ongoing

Police confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned. “We received credible information and acted swiftly. The seized chocolates have been sent for forensic analysis,” said an officer involved in the case.

Concerns Grow Over Drug-Laced Edibles in Telangana

This incident has sparked concern among parents and citizens, as drug-laced edibles pose a serious risk to unsuspecting children and the general public. Police have urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.