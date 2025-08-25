Telangana

Vikarabad to Get World-Class Tourism Hub: Jupally Krishna Rao Vows Modern Harita Resort

Vikarabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao paid a special visit to the Anantagiri Harita Resort and Anantagiri View Tower in Vikarabad. On this occasion, he stated that the Harita Resort has been handed over to Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain as a pilot project.

The Minister emphasized that the resort will be developed with modern facilities, ensuring that it matches the standards of private resorts. He said the project would create employment opportunities for the youth of Vikarabad and nearby areas while also generating additional revenue for the government, thereby contributing to the state’s economic growth.

He instructed the District Collector to take immediate steps to expedite the development works. Highlighting the tourism potential of Vikarabad, the Minister noted that the natural beauty of the Anantagiri Hills, along with the facilities at Harita Resort and the View Tower, will attract more tourists.

