Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ Makes History as First Film Screened in Tamil Nadu’s First Inflatable Theatre

Chennai: Director S. U. Arunkumar’s action-packed thriller Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram, became the first film to be screened at Tamil Nadu’s first inflatable digital theatre, The PictureTime MFR Cinema, in Bommidi on Thursday.

The Launch of PictureTime MFR Cinema

PictureTime, a pioneering mobile digital movie theatre company, unveiled its innovative theatre on Thursday evening with the grand screening of Veera Dheera Sooran – Part 2. This event marked a significant milestone in bringing world-class cinema to underserved regions in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Tomorrow’s Solar Eclipse: Will It Be Visible in India? Here Are the Timings!

The PictureTime MFR Cinema is a fully equipped, transportable digital theatre featuring a 140-seat inflatable enclosure. The theatre offers Dolby 5.1 surround sound, high-definition projection, and essential amenities like a booking office, power generator, and food & beverage counter.

Dignitaries Attend the Grand Opening

The grand opening was attended by several dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu State Police DIG R. Jayanthi, who served as the chief guest for the evening. Also present were director Gopi Nainar and lyricist and film writer Mr. Anbu Deepan, among others.

Making Cinema Accessible to All

PictureTime’s Founder and CEO, Sushil Chaudhary, emphasized the importance of making cinema more accessible, especially beyond metro cities. “With Tamil Nadu’s first inflatable digital theatre, we are redefining the movie-watching experience for audiences in underserved areas. We are excited to begin this journey in Bommidi with Veera Dheera Sooran,” said Chaudhary.

Strengthening Movie Culture in Semi-Urban and Rural Areas

MFR Cinemas owner, Dr. M.F. Ramesh, expressed the goal of fostering a stronger movie-watching culture in Tamil Nadu. “This collaboration ensures that high-quality cinematic experiences reach every corner of Tamil Nadu, enhancing the movie culture in semi-urban and rural areas,” he shared.

Impact of the Inflatable Theatre on Cinema Access

Filmmaker Gopi Nainar echoed these sentiments, noting, “Cinema has the power to reflect society, challenge perspectives, and inspire change. Initiatives like PictureTime’s inflatable theatres are vital in making sure powerful storytelling reaches those who might otherwise miss out on the theatrical experience.”

PictureTime’s Efforts to Bridge the Screen Shortage Gap

With India facing a severe shortage of cinema screens, PictureTime is working to bridge this gap. The company is currently operating in 15 locations across 9 states, ensuring premium entertainment reaches millions of viewers in areas where cinemas are scarce. A second inflatable theatre is set to open soon in Chengam, Tamil Nadu.