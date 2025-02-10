Vikrant Massey Shares Heartfelt Pictures from Son Vardaan’s First Birthday Celebrations

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey celebrated a special milestone as his son, Vardaan, turned one on February 7. To mark the occasion, Vikrant shared a series of heartwarming photos from Vardaan’s first birthday celebrations on his Instagram.

Adorable Snaps from Vardaan’s ‘Onederful’ Birthday Party

In the post, Vikrant shared several cute moments from the party. One picture shows him holding Vardaan while posing alongside his wife, Sheetal Thakur. Another image captures the joy on Vikrant’s face as he holds his son. The last picture in the collection features an endearing moment when Vardaan pointed at the sky, with his parents mimicking the pose.

Vikrant captioned the post, “Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan.”

Reflecting on a Year of Parenthood

On February 8, Vikrant also shared a lovely photo with Sheetal, reflecting on their parenting journey over the past year. He wrote, “What a Onederful journey with you @sheetalthakur. Happy one year of parenting. Vardaan couldn’t have asked for a greater mother.”

Vikrant and Sheetal’s Journey

Vikrant and Sheetal began dating in 2015, later starring together in the web series Broken But Beautiful. They got engaged in November 2019 and registered their marriage on February 14, 2022.

Vikrant’s Career Milestones

Vikrant, 36, made his acting debut in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and went on to appear in notable films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, Chapaak, and Haseen Dillruba. His most recent project was The Sabarmati Report, based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. He will next be seen in Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Vikrant’s portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the sleeper hit 12th Fail in 2023 earned him critical acclaim, awards, and a growing fanbase.