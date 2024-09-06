Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Prepare for Political Debut After Resigning from Railways

New Delhi: As the Haryana Assembly elections draw near, the political landscape is heating up with parties strategizing and potential candidates being announced. In a significant development, renowned wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have resigned from their positions with the Indian Railways, signaling a possible entry into the political arena.

Sources suggest that both Punia and Phogat could join the Indian National Congress as early as Friday evening. Speculations have been rife since news of their meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emerged, indicating that the two athletes might contest in the Haryana Assembly elections on Congress tickets. Bajrang Punia is likely to be fielded from Badli, while Vinesh Phogat could run from Julana.

Recently, Vinesh Phogat, while discussing her potential political future, admitted that she isn’t well-versed in the intricacies of politics but emphasized her unwavering support for farmers. She acknowledged the pressure to enter politics but stated that she would consult with her elders before making any final decisions.

According to Congress insiders, the party is expected to release its list of candidates for the Haryana elections in the next day or two. With Punia and Phogat’s potential candidacies, the upcoming elections could see a blend of sportsmanship and politics in the state.

This move comes at a crucial time, with both athletes having garnered national recognition and respect, which may significantly impact the political scenario in Haryana. Their alignment with Congress also highlights the party’s strategy to bring in prominent personalities from various fields to strengthen its chances in the upcoming elections.