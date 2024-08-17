Vinesh Phogat gets emotional at Delhi Airport after Paris Olympics fiasco

New Delhi: The bustling terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport transformed into a stage of celebration and emotion as Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returned to Delhi from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Although she did not clinch a medal, the warmth and admiration she received from her countrymen painted a vivid picture of national pride and support.

As Phogat stepped out of the terminal, the scene was electric. An exuberant crowd of supporters, including family, friends, and wrestling luminaries, had gathered to extend a heartfelt welcome to the celebrated athlete.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda, along with prominent wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh, were among those present, adding to the significance of the occasion.

The reception was nothing short of jubilant. Phogat’s supporters danced and cheered, their enthusiasm reflecting the deep respect and admiration they hold for the wrestler.

However, amidst the celebration, Phogat was visibly moved. The emotional weight of her Olympic journey overwhelmed her, and she broke down in tears, touched by the outpouring of affection from her fellow countrymen.

Her brother, Harinder Punia, spoke to the crowd with a mixture of gratitude and resolve. “Wrestling and sports lovers from across the nation have come together to honor her. While this time she did not secure a medal, our commitment remains steadfast. We are resolute in our efforts to ensure she brings home the Olympic gold in the future.”

Phogat, through her tears, expressed her profound gratitude. “I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support from my countrymen. The love and respect I have received are truly overwhelming.”

The reception also saw stirring tributes from fellow wrestlers. Sakshee Malikkh praised Phogat’s immense contributions to the sport and her role in elevating women’s wrestling.

“Vinesh’s accomplishments are remarkable and deserving of immense honor. Her efforts have set a precedent, and I hope she continues to receive the recognition she has earned.”

Bajrang Punia highlighted Phogat’s remarkable journey, saying, “Today, we celebrate Vinesh not just for her participation but for her relentless journey from the streets to the global stage.

Her story is one of perseverance and passion, and we are grateful for the support from every corner of the nation.”

Wrestler Satyawart Kadian added to the chorus of admiration, emphasizing Phogat’s enduring spirit. “Vinesh has always been, and will continue to be, a fighter. We are celebrating her as a champion because she embodies the essence of true sportsmanship.

The questions about her switch to the 50 kg category are secondary to her resilience and dedication.”

As Phogat made her way through the airport, the palpable warmth and enthusiasm of her supporters served as a powerful reminder of the nation’s appreciation for her relentless effort and dedication.

The celebration at Indira Gandhi International Airport was not just a welcome home but a testament to Phogat’s enduring legacy and the deep respect she commands in the world of Indian wrestling.