Vinod Kambli Admitted to Hospital After Health Scare, Remains Critical

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, aged 52, has been admitted to Akriti Hospital in Thane following a sudden health deterioration over the weekend. The cricketing legend, known for his remarkable career and close friendship with Sachin Tendulkar, was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night. Doctors have stated that while Kambli’s condition remains critical, they are hopeful, and he is under continuous observation as part of his treatment plan.

The news comes just days after Kambli attended a memorial event for his former mentor, Ramakant Achrekar, where he was seen struggling and seated in a wheelchair. This public appearance raised concerns about his health, which Kambli later discussed, revealing that he had been battling a severe urine infection.

In an emotional statement, Kambli expressed gratitude for the support of his family, including his wife and children, and former teammate Ajay Jadeja, who visited him during this challenging time. The cricketing icon acknowledged their unwavering support, which has been crucial during his health battle.

Despite the ongoing health challenges, Kambli remains optimistic about his recovery. The cricket community, including several 1983 World Cup-winning team members, have sent their well-wishes and messages of support. Fans nationwide continue to rally behind the former cricketer, hoping for his swift recovery.

Today meet great cricketer vinod kambli sir in AKRUTI hospital pic.twitter.com/3qgF8ze7w2 — Neetesh Tripathi (@NeeteshTri63424) December 23, 2024

As Kambli focuses on rehabilitation, he draws strength from the goodwill of his family, friends, and the cricket community, all hoping for his full recovery.