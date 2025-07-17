Violence Erupts in Balkonda: BRS Workers Attack Congress Leader During Protest, Video Goes Viral

In a major political development in Balkonda Constituency of Nizamabad district, tensions flared up on Thursday as BRS party workers allegedly attacked Congress NRI Cell leader Sangi Devender Reddy. The incident took place during a Congress-led protest in Vemulawada, the native village of Balkonda MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Congress Slams MLA Over Injustice to Gulf Victim’s Family

The conflict reportedly stemmed from the Congress party’s criticism of Prashanth Reddy, alleging that he failed to support even one Gulf victim’s family from the region. In response, the Congress organized a protest under the banner of “Kanuvippu for Prashanth Reddy” to highlight the alleged negligence by the local MLA.

Verbal Spat Turns Violent Amid Protest

According to sources, BRS leaders challenged the Congress to bring in farmers who were denied government schemes. This led to a heated exchange between the two groups. The situation quickly escalated when Devender Reddy and Congress leader Bojja Amarender Reddy were allegedly attacked by followers of MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Eyewitnesses claim the attack was unprovoked and violent, with Devender Reddy being physically assaulted and chased away from the protest site.

Police Intervene, Situation Under Control

Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control. Devender Reddy is currently reported to be under police protection. No confirmation yet on arrests or charges filed.

Video of the Incident Goes Viral Online

The video footage of the alleged attack has been widely circulated on social media, drawing strong reactions from political circles and netizens. The video reportedly shows the physical altercation and chaos that ensued during the protest.

Investigation Underway

The police are yet to release a formal statement. A full investigation is expected into the incident, and more details will follow as the situation develops.