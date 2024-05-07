Violent Confrontation at SR Nagar Hostel Over Visitor Policy

Tensions flared at a private hostel in SR Nagar, Hyderabad, as a boarder was reportedly attacked by hostel management for permitting an outsider into the premises.

The victim, identified as Syed Asif, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, is residing at Balaji Hostel while pursuing a computer course at a local institution. On Monday, Asif’s friend, Jaleel, visited him at the hostel. However, trouble ensued when they were spotted leaving Asif’s room by a member of the hostel management.

Allegedly, Asif faced verbal abuse and physical assault at the hands of the hostel owner and other individuals associated with the management. The confrontation escalated due to the disagreement over the hostel’s visitor policy.

An official from the SR Nagar police station confirmed the incident, stating that a case has been registered in response to the complaint lodged by Asif.

The altercation highlights concerns surrounding hostel regulations and safety protocols, prompting discussions regarding the treatment of boarders and the enforcement of visitor guidelines. As investigations unfold, authorities are expected to address the matter with diligence to ensure the well-being and security of hostel residents.