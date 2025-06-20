VIP Number: Man Buys ₹1 Lakh Scooter, Pays ₹14 Lakh for Fancy Number Plate!

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh: In a surprising incident that has gone viral on social media, a man from Himachal Pradesh has paid a whopping ₹14 lakh for a fancy vehicle number plate — all for a ₹1 lakh Honda Activa scooter.

The man, identified as Sanjeev Kumar from Hamirpur, outbid another participant in an online auction organized by the Himachal Pradesh Transport Department to secure the VIP registration number HP21C-0001.

Only Two Bidders, One Record-Breaking Offer

Interestingly, only two bidders participated in the online auction. The second highest bid was ₹13.5 lakh, but Sanjeev Kumar sealed the deal by offering ₹14 lakh, the highest ever paid for a two-wheeler registration number in the state.

As per government procedure, the bid amount is to be deposited into the state government’s official account. This auction has set a new benchmark in the state for fancy numbers, especially in the two-wheeler segment.

Netizens Shocked: “You Could Buy a Luxury Car for That Price!”

The story has sparked a flurry of reactions online. Many netizens expressed disbelief, questioning the logic behind spending such a massive amount on a number plate for a budget scooter.

Comments like:

“You could get a luxury car for that amount!”

“₹14 lakh for a number plate on an Activa? That’s crazy!”

“What kind of obsession is this?”

have been trending across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Why Fancy Numbers Are So Popular in India

In India, VIP or fancy number plates often symbolize status, luck, and personal identity. Many vehicle owners are willing to spend large sums to secure special combinations like ‘0001’, ‘9999’, or ‘0007’. In some cases, these numbers are believed to bring good fortune.