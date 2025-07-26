Viqarabad SP Visits Laknapur Project, Advises Tourists to Stay Away from the Site

Viqarabad District SP Narayan Reddy, while visiting Lakhnapur project in Pargi mandal, has advised officials and the public to be cautious.

He said that the district has been receiving heavy rains for a week, due to which the water flow in the project has increased.

He advised tourists to be alert near the project and not to cross the rivers during high flow. SP Narayan Reddy said that roads have been closed near major rivers and police deployment has been ensured by erecting barriers.

The District SP said that if the river flow is high anywhere, then information should be given on dial 100.