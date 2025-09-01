Home / Social Media / Viral Dance by Bengaluru Professor: Loses Shoe in the middle of the step, becomes the favorite of the Internet.

The latest heartwarming story on the internet is a spontaneous dance by a college professor. The Unexpected star? Pushpa Raj is a professor at the Global Academy of Technology in Bengaluru. A video of his lively act to the Bollywood hit song, Muqabala, and a shoe accident has resonated throughout social media.

From Classroom to Viral Fame

The video, which was first published by the Instagram page @gatalbum, has garnered more than six million views and the humble lecturer has become an overnight internet sensation.In the video, students are cheering as Professor Raj dances with ease to the famous song by Prabhu Deva.

A Mishap Handled with Grace

One of his shoes slipped off in mid-performance. He did not fall, but took off the other shoe and continued dancing–as though nothing had happened. His graceful recovery added flair to the situation and demonstrated his unwavering self-confidence.

Also Read: Heavy Rain Alert in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: IMD Issues Warnings for Multiple Districts

Netizens React: From “Born to Dance” to “Professor with Swagger”

The clip was a huge hit with the internet. There were remarks that he was a born entertainer–some said that to teach was contrary to his vocation. The sentiments were popular:

I was born to be a dancer, and to be a teacher.

Lost one shoe and lost no beat.

The faculty in this college is more gifted than the students.

One of the users even praised his style by writing: Ooffff the way he took off another shoe. Sema styleeeeeee.”

Why This Resonated

The charm of the clip is not flawless choreography but sincere and happy expression. It was a pleasant jolt to find Professor Raj taking a wardrobe hiccup so calmly. His performance is a reminder that passion and spontaneity can be even brighter than the acting that is perfected.

What started as a light video soon turned into a smile-inducing and admiration-giving one, evidence that happiness can be found in the most unforeseen of places.