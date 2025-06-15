Viral: Hollywood-Style Grand Entry – Bride Flies to In-Laws’ House in Helicopter, Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan: A recent wedding celebration in Rajasthan is taking the internet by storm after a video surfaced showing the bride arriving at the groom’s house in a helicopter, creating a cinematic moment that reminded viewers of a Hollywood film.

In India, weddings are known for their grandeur and emotion, often celebrated with lavish spending regardless of economic status. However, in Rajasthan, extravagant wedding entries—especially involving helicopters—are now becoming surprisingly common, cutting across both wealthy and middle-class families.

Inspired by Hollywood, Executed Desi Style

The viral wedding video has caught the attention of netizens for its Hollywood-style execution. The groom welcomed his bride as she descended from a helicopter, a scene many compared to the movie Fifty Shades of Grey. Viewers dubbed it the “Fifty Shades of Desi Style”, applauding the couple’s creativity.

In the clip, the bride, dressed in traditional Indian attire, is seen beaming with joy as the helicopter lands. The groom, visibly emotional and excited, records the moment from inside the chopper’s cabin, even capturing the pilot and crew on video.

Helicopter Entries Becoming the New Trend?

What once was a luxury reserved for celebrities and the ultra-rich is now turning into a new wedding trend in several parts of Rajasthan. With local helicopter services offering packages for weddings, many families are opting for this grand mode of transport to create unforgettable memories.

While some praise the trend for its creativity, others have raised concerns over increasing wedding expenses and social pressure on families to match such lavish standards.

Netizens React with Awe and Humor

Social media platforms were flooded with comments, ranging from admiration to humor. One user wrote, “This is not just a wedding, it’s a blockbuster!” while another joked, “Next level baraat goals!”

The video has not only gone viral but also sparked a conversation about how tradition and modern flair are merging in Indian weddings today.