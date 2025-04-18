Viral Infections Surge with Rising Heat: Watch Out for These Symptoms and Take Immediate Precautions

As temperatures rise in Nagaur, local hospitals are witnessing a surge in patients suffering from viral and bacterial infections, particularly meningitis (brain fever) and cerebral vein thrombosis (CVT). A worrying trend is the growing number of young adults being affected by these potentially serious conditions.

Symptoms of Brain Fever You Shouldn’t Ignore

According to healthcare experts, meningitis manifests with symptoms such as:

Intense headaches

Persistent vomiting

Neck stiffness or spasms

High fever

Dizziness

In more severe cases, patients may experience confusion, unconsciousness, and seizures. Neurology OPDs are reporting several new cases daily, some of which require hospitalization. Fortunately, many cases are being managed with basic antibiotics and hydration, leading to quick recovery.

What Causes Brain Infections During Summer?

Doctors reveal that these illnesses are largely caused by viruses, bacteria, or fungi. These pathogens inflame the meninges — the protective layers around the brain and spinal cord. In cases of cerebral vein thrombosis, blood clots form in brain veins, disrupting blood flow and potentially triggering strokes or other complications.

The hot weather promotes the spread of waterborne and airborne infections, increasing vulnerability to such diseases.

Viruses Trigger Inflammation in Brain Veins

Common viruses such as influenza, para-influenza, and enteroviruses are contributing to the spike in infections. Infected patients often exhibit severe disorientation. While most viral fevers resolve in 5–6 days, prolonged illness may impact brain cells. Doctors advise against self-medication, especially with antibiotics, without proper consultation.

Two primary fever types are being reported:

Bacterial Meningitis , where fluid accumulates around brain cells causing swelling.

, where fluid accumulates around brain cells causing swelling. Encephalitis, often mosquito-borne, leading to what is commonly referred to as cerebral malaria.

Enteroviruses are also known to cause intestinal and gastrointestinal issues, further complicating recovery.

Preventive Measures and Lifestyle Adjustments

Doctors stress the importance of early diagnosis. If symptoms like headaches or vomiting persist, patients should immediately undergo blood tests and brain MRIs. Alongside prescribed antibiotics, maintaining hydration is key.

To reduce risk, individuals should focus on: