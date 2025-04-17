Viral Post: X User Says China Can Build a City in the Time Delhi Takes to Fix a Footpath

New Delhi: A frustrated citizen’s social media post highlighting the prolonged delay in pavement repairs in Dwarka Sector-7, New Delhi, has gone viral, igniting a wave of public outrage and renewed criticism of urban infrastructure inefficiencies in India.

The user, Manoj Arora (@manoj_216), shared four images of an unfinished footpath outside his apartment, claiming that the repair work began four months ago but has been left incomplete for the last one month. The post, titled “Letter from an Aggrieved Taxpayer,” has crossed 30,000 views, with over 800 likes and hundreds of comments.

‘A One-Day Job, Delayed for Months’

In his detailed post, Arora expressed frustration over the lack of progress, stating that the pavement was less than 2 meters in length and should have been completed within a week, if not a day.

“The contractor stopped working a month ago, and nothing has happened since. No one is listening to us,” he wrote.

India vs China: A Stark Comparison

Manoj compared India’s slow infrastructure execution to China’s rapid construction capabilities:

“In the time we’ve been waiting for a footpath to be fixed, China would’ve built a 1,000-bed hospital, a ten-storey building, a bridge, and a 300km railway line,” he claimed, expressing his disillusionment with the system.

He further added: “Please don’t justify this by saying we are a democracy. I’m tagging anyone I can, hoping someone listens.”

Tagged Top Leaders, Post Gains Traction

In the post, the user tagged multiple political figures, including the Delhi Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and various Congress leaders. The location was specified as Plot No. 14, Dwarka Sector-7, New Delhi.

Public Reactions: Frustration and Demand for Accountability

The post received widespread attention from netizens, many of whom shared similar frustrations:

“Indian cities are filled with garbage and lack basic maintenance.”

“This is nothing but pure corruption.”

“Government employees lack accountability—this needs to change.”

Others demanded systemic reforms, including youth employment in public departments and laws to ensure accountability among officials.