Viral Trump Video Mocking Pakistan Over Indus Water Treaty Is Fake: Here’s the Truth

New Delhi: As India-Pakistan tensions escalate after the Pahalgam terror attack and New Delhi’s decision to freeze the Indus Water Treaty, social media is abuzz with memes, misinformation, and manipulated content. One such viral video of US President Donald Trump is being widely shared, allegedly showing him mocking Pakistan over water shortage — but the claim is false.

Viral Clip Claims Trump Roasted Pakistan Over Water Crisis

The video, titled “Donald Trump trolled whole Pakistan on Water”, shows Trump dramatically saying,

“Ahh…Ahh… I need water… help me… I need water.”

Social media users claimed this gesture was Trump mocking Pakistan amid the alleged water scarcity caused by India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. The video quickly gained traction and was even shared by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga on Instagram.

Fact Check: Trump Was Not Mocking Pakistan

However, a fact check by News18 has confirmed that the video is taken completely out of context. The clip is from 2013, long before the current India-Pakistan tensions, and has no mention of Pakistan, water treaties, or geopolitical commentary.

Also Read: US Vice President JD Vance Urges Pakistan to Cooperate with India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In reality, Trump was mocking Senator Marco Rubio, who infamously paused during a speech to take a drink of water — a moment that Trump later ridiculed at an event, calling Rubio a “choke artist.”

Clip Edited to Fit Current India-Pakistan Narrative

The viral video was clipped and repurposed by social media users to appear relevant to the current geopolitical situation. By taking Trump’s comical gesture from a completely unrelated event, creators of the video misled audiences into believing it was a jab at Pakistan’s water crisis.

The Indus Water Treaty Controversy

Amid the fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack, India’s decision to suspend water flow to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty has sparked diplomatic unrest. The move is being interpreted as a strong response to Pakistan-based terrorism, but it has also ignited misinformation campaigns online.

Social Media’s Role in Spreading Misinformation

This incident highlights how social media platforms are being used to spread false narratives during times of heightened tensions. Videos, images, and statements are being taken out of context or digitally altered to fuel propaganda and nationalistic sentiments.