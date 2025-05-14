Viral Video: Colony Residents Engage in Violent Fight, Police Shocked After Discovering the Real Issue

In a shocking turn of events, a peaceful residential area in Meerut’s Pallavpuram Phase-2 witnessed a violent altercation on May 7, triggered by a dog dispute. What started as a disagreement over a banned breed of dog quickly escalated into a full-blown confrontation, involving two families in the high-profile colony.

The Trigger: Banned Dog in the Residential Area

The conflict began when a woman was spotted walking her daughter and a banned breed of dog through the colony. The dog’s presence in the residential area led to a verbal altercation with another woman, which soon turned physical. The incident, which occurred in the quiet, upscale neighborhood, resulted in a chaotic brawl between the two families.

Violence Erupts: Attack and Counterattack

According to reports, the woman involved in the altercation, identified as Tulika Mishra, attacked the woman walking the dog, Aarti Kadhan. Tulika Mishra, with the help of her son and a few others, escalated the situation by physically assaulting Aarti Kadhan and her husband. The assault quickly turned violent, with punches being thrown and both families engaging in a frenzied brawl.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and quickly went viral on the internet. The footage shows Vedant Mishra, the accused, arriving in a red car and parking it in front of a neighbor’s house. After a brief confrontation, he, along with two other men on scooters, approached Aarti and Tulika. Despite attempts to stop the violence, Tulika Mishra and her family continued their assault on Aarti.

Police Action and Investigation

Following the assault, Aarti Kadhan filed a complaint with the police. In her report, she accused Tulika Mishra and her family of attacking her after she raised concerns about the banned breed of dog being walked in the colony. Aarti also claimed that her husband, Dr. Vaibhav Rana, was assaulted with an iron rod during the altercation.

The police have filed a case against eight individuals based on Aarti’s complaint. The investigation is ongoing, with the authorities analyzing the CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. The incident has drawn attention to the issue of banned breeds and the risks they pose in residential areas, particularly when mixed with personal conflicts.

Community Concerns: The Need for Action Against Animal Welfare Violations

This violent dispute over a dog has sparked a conversation within the local community about the need for stronger enforcement of animal welfare regulations. While the colony is a high-profile area, residents have expressed concerns over the lack of attention given to animal-related issues and the risks associated with banned breeds in residential zones.

As the investigation progresses, the families involved face serious legal consequences, and local authorities are urged to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.