Viral Video: Couple Plans a Memorable Wedding, But Then This Happened…!

Wedding Turns Chaotic as Color Bomb Mishap Injures Bride

A pre-wedding photoshoot turned into a nightmare for a couple after a color bomb exploded, leaving the bride injured. The shocking incident, which has now gone viral on social media, highlights the unexpected risks of modern wedding trends.

Couple’s Dream Wedding Takes a Terrifying Turn

A couple of Indian origin, Vicky and Priya, traveled from Canada to India for their wedding, planning a grand celebration with friends and family. To make their wedding memories special, they arranged a pre-wedding photoshoot with color bombs for dramatic effect.

However, during the shoot, an unexpected explosion turned their joyful moment into panic.

Color Bombs Gone Wrong! Bride Suffers Serious Burns 😨🔥

🔥 Safety Tips:

✅ Use Certified Products

🚨 Maintain Distance

🧯 Emergency Ready – Always keep a first-aid kit and burn ointment handy.

👗 Choose Safe Fabrics – Avoid flammable synthetic outfits.

⚠️ Let Experts Handle It pic.twitter.com/zgPpkaCkS6 — Onlymyhealth (@onlymyhealth) March 21, 2025

Color Bomb Explosion Leaves Bride Injured

As the couple posed for their photos, a color bomb, set up as a special attraction, unexpectedly exploded, causing flames to hit the bride.

The bride’s hair and back were severely burned due to the sudden fire.

due to the sudden fire. She was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

for treatment. Fortunately, after receiving medical attention, she recovered and proceeded with the wedding celebrations.

Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns

The video of the accident has surfaced online, gaining massive attention on social media. Many users have expressed concerns over the dangers of using color bombs and other hazardous props in wedding shoots.

Although the exact location and date of the incident remain undisclosed, it serves as a cautionary tale for couples planning extravagant wedding shoots.

A Lesson in Wedding Safety

This incident is a reminder for couples to prioritize safety over aesthetics when planning wedding events. Experts advise:

Avoid using hazardous props like color bombs and fireworks.

like color bombs and fireworks. Ensure proper safety measures are in place before conducting a shoot.

are in place before conducting a shoot. Use professional supervision to prevent mishaps.

As pre-wedding shoots continue to gain popularity, this event stands as a wake-up call for those looking to create unforgettable wedding moments without compromising safety.