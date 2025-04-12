Viral Video: From Women to Men – Fights Continue in RTC Buses Over Seats in Telangana
In a shocking incident that highlights the growing tensions inside Telangana’s free public transport system, a physical altercation broke out between a group of women and a young man over a seat on a bus. The incident, which took place on a free RTC bus traveling from Vemulawada to Siddipet, has gone viral on social media.
Free Bus Scheme Increases Ridership and Tensions
As part of its pre-election promise, the Congress-led Telangana government introduced free bus travel for women across the state. While the scheme was widely welcomed, it has inadvertently led to frequent overcrowding and competition for seats, particularly during peak hours.
Several videos in recent months have shown women fighting each other for seats. However, this latest clip shows a different scenario—women and a male passenger engaging in a heated argument that escalated into physical violence.
Viral Video Sparks Debate
The video shows a group of women arguing with a young man, allegedly over a reserved seat. The situation quickly turned aggressive, with women seen verbally abusing and physically attacking the man. In retaliation, the man attempted to defend himself, sparking even more chaos. Eventually, the conductor intervened and escorted the man off the bus to defuse the situation.
Social Media Reacts
The video has triggered widespread reactions on social media. While some users expressed sympathy for the man, calling the act “unjust,” others criticized the lack of proper crowd management in government buses. One user commented, “Poor guy, he’s getting beaten up alone,” while another added humorously, “We’ve seen women fighting women, now it’s women vs men!”
Calls for Better Regulation
The incident raises serious questions about safety and proper implementation of the free bus travel scheme. Experts and citizens alike are urging the Transport Department to regulate overcrowding and provide better infrastructure to accommodate increased demand.