Loud Noises in Cattle Shed Lead to Spine-Chilling Discovery!

Anakapalli: Residents of Madugula in Anakapalli district were left terrified after a massive 12-foot King Cobra was spotted near a cattle shed, creating chaos and fear in the area.

Farmer Spots Giant Snake in Cattle Shed

The incident occurred when a local farmer, Arjun Rao, was tending to his cattle near his fields. He heard unusual sounds coming from the cattle shed and decided to investigate. Upon peeking inside, he was shocked to find a huge black King Cobra slithering among the cow pens.

Startled and terrified, the farmer immediately ran from the shed and alerted the forest department officials and local snake rescuer Venkatesh.

High-Speed Escape and Dramatic Rescue

Snake catcher Venkatesh promptly arrived at the scene and prepared to capture the snake. However, the giant King Cobra moved swiftly, climbing onto branches and slithering up a nearby tree at high speed, further frightening the onlookers.

Residents gathered around, watching with a mix of fear and fascination as the massive serpent glided effortlessly through the area.

After nearly two hours of careful and intense effort, Venkatesh successfully captured the King Cobra, much to the relief of the gathered crowd.

Snake Released Safely Back into the Forest

Following the successful rescue, the King Cobra was safely released back into its natural habitat in the nearby forest.

The farmer, Arjun Rao, remarked that he had never before seen such a huge and powerful snake in his life. The incident has become the talk of the region, with many praising the swift action taken to ensure both human and animal safety.