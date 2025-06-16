Viral Video: Monkey Rains ₹500 Notes from Tree — Whose Money Was It?

In a bizarre incident at Tamil Nadu’s famous tourist destination, Kodaikanal, a monkey snatched a bundle of ₹500 currency notes from a tourist and climbed up a tree, eventually throwing the cash down. The video of this unusual event has gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of many netizens.

Monkey’s Unexpected Heist

The incident reportedly took place near the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. A tourist from Karnataka was the victim of this monkey mischief. The viral video shows the monkey sitting comfortably on a tree branch, holding a bundle of ₹500 notes secured with a rubber band. The monkey can be seen pulling out each note and tossing them one by one from the tree.

Monkey Realizes It’s Being Filmed

In the video, the monkey initially appears relaxed while handling the money. After a few seconds, it seems to notice that someone might be recording it, as it glances around suspiciously. Despite this, the monkey continues to throw all the notes down within a matter of seconds.

The video has sparked a flood of funny comments online. Many users are amused by the monkey’s unusual behavior, while others point out that this is not the first time monkeys have snatched items from tourists. Such incidents are reportedly common at various tourist spots like Brindavan and Kodaikanal, where monkeys often grab food, gadgets, and even money from unsuspecting visitors.

Frequent Monkey Troubles at Tourist Spots

Tourists who have visited these locations mention that monkeys in these areas are known for their boldness and frequent thefts. The viral video serves as yet another reminder for visitors to be cautious with their belongings while enjoying nature at these popular tourist destinations.