Viral Video of ‘Hand Hanging from Car’ in Navi Mumbai Sparks Panic – Truth Behind It Revealed

A disturbing video that showed a human hand hanging from the trunk of a car in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, has gone viral, sparking widespread panic and speculation.

The incident occurred on Monday evening around 6:45 PM and was captured by a driver traveling behind the vehicle. The footage quickly gained traction online, with many fearing foul play or a possible kidnapping.

Police Launch Immediate Investigation

Upon receiving multiple alerts from concerned citizens, the Navi Mumbai Police quickly swung into action. Using the vehicle’s registration number (MH01/db7686), authorities tracked down the car near Ghatkopar.

To everyone’s relief, the investigation revealed that there was no criminal activity involved. Instead, it turned out to be a staged stunt by three young boys who were creating a promotional video for a laptop shop.

What the Police Discovered

The Navi Mumbai Police issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the vehicle and the individuals involved were booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Sanpada Police Station.

“The Innova vehicle with registration number MH01/db7686 has been subjected to action… The driver and other accused individuals have stated that this incident was carried out to create a promotional video reel related to laptop sales,” police reported.

Dangerous Trend of Social Media Stunts

This incident is a stark reminder of the growing trend of dangerous and misleading social media content, especially among youth aiming to go viral. Authorities have expressed concern over such behavior, highlighting how public safety is often compromised for the sake of likes and shares.

Police Urge Responsible Online Behavior

The Navi Mumbai Police are now urging citizens, especially young content creators, to act responsibly and avoid causing unnecessary panic or endangering others in the name of social media fame.