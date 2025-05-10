Viral Video of Pakistan Flag Outrage Shakes Social Media – Will Delhi Respond with Force?

Hyderabad: As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate over ongoing cross-border hostilities, anti-Pakistan sentiments have flared across India. Widespread protests are being held condemning Pakistan’s alleged aggression, with citizens expressing outrage over what they call an “unprovoked confrontation” initiated by Pakistan.

Public Outrage Peaks in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad

In a dramatic turn of events, residents of Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad staged a strong protest against Pakistan. Demonstrators reportedly threw the Pakistan national flag onto the road and marched over it, as a symbolic act of protest.

Children were also seen participating, stomping on the flag with slippers to display their anger. A video of the incident, recorded near the Dilsukhnagar Metro Station, quickly went viral on social media, drawing significant attention and mixed reactions.

Citizens Demand Strong Action from Indian Government

Protesters across various states are urging the Indian government to respond firmly. “If needed, we are ready to support our forces and join in action against Pakistan,” said one of the protestors during a demonstration.

Citizens argue that India is being provoked unnecessarily and are calling for a united response to Pakistan’s escalatory steps.

Nationwide Protests Continue Against Pakistan

Similar scenes are being reported in multiple cities, where Pakistan flags are being burned, and people are rallying in support of the Indian armed forces. The mood remains charged as citizens await the next move from the Indian government.

https://twitter.com/TelanganaMaata/status/1920865600957559074

Social Media Reactions Pour In

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms. Many netizens are supporting the protest, while others are calling for restraint and responsible public discourse during such tense times.