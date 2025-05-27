Viral: Woman Shocked to Find Unexpected Driver in Her Cab Ride”

Bengaluru:

In a bizarre and unexpected incident, a woman in Bengaluru was left stunned when the Uber cab she booked to reach her office was driven by none other than her own team leader. The woman shared her experience on social media, where it quickly went viral and sparked a flurry of reactions.

A Ride Full of Surprises: Team Lead Turns Driver

The woman posted a screenshot and wrote,

“Something interesting happened. I booked an Uber and the person who came to pick me up was our office team lead!”

When she asked her team leader why he was driving an Uber, he replied casually,

“Just for fun, to beat the boredom.”

Social Media Reacts with Humor and Curiosity

The post gained rapid traction online, with netizens reacting in various ways. Some found the incident humorous, commenting with laughing emojis and captions like,

“What a hobby, boss!”

Others questioned the unusual hobby, especially in a city known for its intense traffic.

“Driving a cab in Bengaluru traffic just for fun? That’s some next-level boredom!” one user remarked.

Netizens Draw Comparisons with Global Work Culture

Many social media users also used the opportunity to reflect on work culture differences, saying,

“In the US, even CEOs of big companies do side gigs like serving at restaurants. But here, it becomes a big deal!”

Not the First of Its Kind: Similar Case in July 2024

This isn’t the first time such an incident has occurred. Back in July 2024, a Microsoft software engineer was spotted driving an auto-rickshaw over the weekend. Wearing a company hoodie, he shared that he took up driving to combat loneliness — a post that also went viral at the time.

Breaking Stereotypes and Redefining Identity

Incidents like these are breaking traditional job stereotypes and shedding light on how professionals are exploring new ways to unwind or deal with personal challenges. Whether for fun, therapy, or social experimentation, such actions are sparking meaningful conversations around modern work-life balance.