Virat Kohli: 274 million Instagram Followers, Earns Crores Per Post!

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli continues to break records — not just on the field but also in the digital space. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Kohli now earns a staggering ₹12 crore (approximately $1.5 million) for each sponsored post on Instagram, making him the highest-paid Asian celebrity on the platform.

274 Million Followers and Growing

With 274 million followers on Instagram, Kohli enjoys immense popularity not just in India but across the globe. His engaging content, fitness updates, and brand endorsements have made him a favorite among fans and advertisers alike.

Ranked Third Globally

Globally, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list with earnings of ₹27 crore ($3.5 million) per post, followed by Lionel Messi, who earns around ₹22 crore ($2.9 million). Virat Kohli takes the third spot worldwide, standing tall among top football icons and global influencers.

The Only Indian in the Global Top 20

Kohli’s inclusion as the only Indian celebrity in Instagram’s top 20 highest-paid influencers list highlights his unmatched reach and brand value. With an ever-growing follower base and strong engagement rates, his digital dominance continues to rise.

Social Media Influence Beyond Cricket

From sports to social media, Kohli has crafted a powerful personal brand. His earnings through Instagram underscore the influence of modern athletes in the digital age, where online presence translates into substantial income.