Virat Kohli Announces Retirement from Test Cricket, Bids Farewell to 14-Year-Long Journey

In a heartfelt announcement on Instagram, legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli declared his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday, May 12. The former Indian captain concluded his illustrious red-ball career with 9230 runs in 123 matches, averaging 46.85, including 30 centuries.

A Glorious Era Comes to a Close

Kohli’s departure signals the end of an era in Indian cricket, especially coming close on the heels of retirements of fellow stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. This transition mirrors the tectonic shift seen back in 2012 with the exits of Dravid, Laxman, and later Tendulkar and Sehwag.

A Passionate Farewell from the Legend

In his emotional post, Kohli reflected on his journey:

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket… It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life… I’ve given it everything I had.”

He concluded his message with a simple yet powerful sign-off:

“#269, signing off.“

India’s Most Successful Test Captain

Under Kohli’s leadership, India transformed into a formidable Test side. He captained India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them—the most by any Indian Test captain. His emphasis on fitness, aggression, and fast-bowling revolutionised the team’s outlook.

Iconic Test Moments and Memorable Innings

Kohli’s Test career began in 2011 against the West Indies in Jamaica, but it wasn’t until Adelaide 2012 that he stamped his authority with a gritty 116. From there, he never looked back, producing some of India’s most iconic Test knocks:

Twin hundreds in Adelaide (2014) as stand-in skipper

as stand-in skipper 169 at MCG & 147 at SCG (2014-15)

235 vs England (2016) – his highest Test score

– his highest Test score 149 & 103 in England (2018) – redemption after 2014

– redemption after 2014 Memorable 123 in Perth (2018) on a tough pitch

on a tough pitch Seven double centuries, the most by an Indian batter

The Final Chapter: Kohli’s Last Test

Kohli last featured in whites at the SCG in January 2025, fittingly ending his red-ball journey at a venue closely tied to his leadership transition and many personal milestones.

A Legacy That Transcends Stats

While the numbers speak volumes, Kohli’s impact on Test cricket goes far beyond. His relentless passion for the longest format, even amidst the rise of T20 leagues, served as a beacon for traditionalists and aspiring cricketers alike.

What Lies Ahead?

Though he won’t be part of India’s upcoming England tour, Kohli’s influence will continue to inspire generations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had hoped for his continued presence, but the final call remained his.

With a heart full of gratitude and fans full of admiration, Virat Kohli walks away from Test cricket, leaving behind a rich, lasting legacy.