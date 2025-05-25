Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s Traditional Ayodhya Visit Inspires Fans Nationwide

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently embraced spirituality once again with a heartfelt visit to the iconic Shree Hanuman Garhi temple in the sacred city of Ayodhya. The couple’s serene temple visit comes shortly after their spiritual retreat in Vrindavan and has garnered widespread attention and admiration across social media.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Spiritual Sojourn in Ayodhya

The celebrity duo was seen in traditional white attire, wearing ceremonial saropas, symbolizing devotion and peace. Videos shared widely show the couple descending the temple stairs with folded hands, accompanied by temple priests and security personnel, radiating humility and calmness. Fans praised their composed demeanor, highlighting their spiritual connection beyond their glamorous public lives.

Continued Spiritual Engagements Reflect Their Deep Connection to Indian Heritage

This recent visit follows their meaningful interactions with spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, where they participated in an intimate Ekantik Vartalaap (spiritual conversation). Earlier this year, they had also visited Vrindavan with their children, underlining their ongoing commitment to exploring India’s rich spiritual traditions.

Finding Peace Amid IPL 2025 Action

Married since December 2017, Virat and Anushka have balanced their high-profile careers with moments of reflection and spirituality. As Kohli competes in the IPL 2025 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, this temple visit offered him a peaceful respite from the intense cricketing schedule.