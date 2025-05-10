Virat Kohli Contemplates Test Retirement; BCCI Urges a Rethink

New Delhi: In a development that has stirred deep emotions across the Indian cricketing landscape, Virat Kohli has reportedly expressed his intent to retire from Test cricket. The 36-year-old batting great is said to have communicated his thoughts to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A Glorious Red-Ball Legacy

Kohli, who debuted in Test cricket in 2011, has been central to India’s dominance in the format over the past decade. With over 9,000 runs and 30 centuries, his contribution has gone far beyond just numbers — his leadership, aggression, and energy redefined India’s approach to the red-ball game.

Also Read: Aamir Khan pushes trailer release date of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

BCCI Not Ready to Let Kohli Go

Despite his apparent readiness to step away, the BCCI is keen to retain Kohli in the longest format. Sources reveal that senior board officials have personally reached out, urging him to reconsider, particularly with challenging tours to England and Australia on the horizon.

“He’s still incredibly fit and hungry. His presence in the dressing room lifts the entire team,” said a senior BCCI official.

No Public Confirmation Yet from Kohli

As of now, Kohli has not made any public statement regarding his Test future. Meanwhile, fans and former players have taken to social media in a show of support, hoping he continues to anchor India’s batting lineup for at least one more WTC cycle.

Test Team Facing Transition After Rohit’s Exit

This news comes shortly after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. If Kohli follows suit, India’s batting core will largely be handed over to a younger generation. The transition begins with the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 in Leeds, marking the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.