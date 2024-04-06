Virat Kohli Makes History in IPL, Becomes First Batsman to Achieve this Milestone

In a historic moment for cricket fans worldwide, Virat Kohli has etched his name into the annals of cricket history by becoming the first batsman ever to achieve the remarkable milestone of scoring 7500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Indian cricketing legend achieved this feat during a thrilling league stage match against Rajasthan Royals at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday (April 6).

Notably, all of Kohli’s monumental runs have been amassed while donning the jersey of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kohli’s unwavering loyalty to a single franchise sets him apart, making him the sole player in the league’s illustrious history to represent just one team in every IPL season since its inception.

Kohli’s journey in the IPL commenced with a modest start in 2008, where he notched up 165 runs in 13 matches. However, his meteoric rise began to unfold post the 2011 World Cup triumph, culminating in an impressive tally of 973 runs during the 2016 season, a record yet to be surpassed by any other batsman in a single IPL campaign.

Over the years, Kohli’s consistency and leadership qualities have been evident, reflected in his impressive run tallies season after season. Currently, in the ongoing IPL 2024, Kohli’s scintillating form has earned him the coveted Orange Cap, with more than 200 runs to his name, further solidifying his status as a cricketing maestro.

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the upcoming T20 World Cup, speculation abounds regarding Kohli’s inclusion in the national squad. Given his exceptional form and unparalleled track record, there remains little doubt that Kohli will undoubtedly feature prominently in the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, adding another chapter to his illustrious cricketing legacy.