Virat Kohli returns to India from London, gears up for IPL 2024

New Delhi: Stylish batter Virat Kohli, who took a long break from the game, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned to India from London to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2024.

Kohli remained away from cricketing duties to be with his wife Anushka Sharma during the final stages of her pregnancy. The cricketing world buzzed with joy as the duo welcomed their son Akaay into their lives.

The former Indian captain is now all set to join the RCB camp. It was earlier reported that he is likely to join his teammates in Bengaluru ahead of the RCB ‘Unbox’ event. The event is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on March 19.

RCB will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

