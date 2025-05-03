Virat Kohli Reveals the Real Reason Behind His T20 Retirement – “It Was for Them!”

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has finally opened up about the reasoning behind his retirement from T20 Internationals (T20Is), a move that surprised fans worldwide. The announcement came moments after India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in the West Indies, a tournament where Kohli played a match-winning knock in the final.

A Selfless Call for the Next Generation

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Kohli revealed that his retirement was pre-planned and driven by the desire to create space for the next generation of Indian cricketers.

“It was the right time for youngsters to take over. They need two years to grow, absorb pressure, and perform at the global level. This decision was made with the team’s long-term benefit in mind,” Kohli explained.

The legendary batsman added that while he could still contribute to the team, giving emerging talent time to settle was crucial before the next ICC tournament.

Kohli’s Last Hurrah: A Knock to Remember

In the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Kohli scored a match-defining 76 runs against South Africa, guiding India to their second T20 world title. Following that epic performance, he bowed out on a high note, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in T20I history.

Kohli’s retirement was part of a broader transition, as senior players Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also announced their departure from the format.

Continuing Dominance in IPL 2025

Despite stepping away from international T20s, Kohli remains in sublime form in the IPL 2025. Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he has scored 443 runs in 10 innings at an average of 63.28 and a strike rate close to 140, putting him in the race for the Orange Cap.

Kohli and RCB are now preparing for a key clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 3, in Bengaluru.