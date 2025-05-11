Virat Kohli to Retire from Tests? Sidhu Warns Against ‘Inappropriate Timing’

New Delhi: Former cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu has raised concerns over Virat Kohli’s reported intention to retire from Test cricket, calling the timing of the decision “inappropriate” with the crucial India-England Test series just weeks away.

Kohli Likely to Retire From Test Cricket Ahead of England Tour

Sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have revealed that Virat Kohli, 36, has conveyed his desire to step away from the longest format of the game. The news comes ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England, starting June 20, which marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

While the BCCI has not made any official announcement, insiders suggest that efforts are being made to convince Kohli to reconsider, given the high stakes of the tour and the absence of several senior players.

Sidhu: “Right Intent, But Wrong Timing”

In a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Navjot Singh Sidhu acknowledged Kohli’s noble intention to pave the way for younger players but emphasized that the timing could not be worse.

“Virat Kohli’s decision that he wants to retire has created a stir across the cricketing world. His motive is noble — that ‘the old order must change, yielding place to the new’. But the timing and occasion are not appropriate, because the pride and prestige of India are on the line,” Sidhu said.

England Tour Is a Litmus Test, Says Sidhu

Sidhu pointed out that England remains one of the toughest tours for any Test-playing nation. He stressed that Kohli’s experience would be invaluable, especially since Rohit Sharma has already stepped away from the Test format, leaving a leadership and experience vacuum.

“Why do I say Kohli can be our knight in shining armour in England? Because he has the experience. You can’t send an inexperienced side to England,” he asserted.

Kohli’s Test Legacy: Numbers That Speak

Since making his debut in 2011, Virat Kohli has played 123 Tests, amassing 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 27 centuries. As captain, he led India in 68 Tests and is widely regarded as the nation’s most successful Test skipper. Kohli’s aggressive leadership and fitness-first mindset helped transform India into a world-beating red-ball side, both at home and abroad.

BCCI’s Last-Minute Push to Retain Kohli

With the WTC 2025–27 cycle beginning, the BCCI views Kohli as a vital pillar of the Indian Test squad. A BCCI official told media sources that the board hopes to persuade Kohli to stay, at least through the England series, where his experience could be critical to India’s campaign.

What’s Next for Team India?

If Kohli does move ahead with retirement, it will mark the end of an era for Indian cricket. The team management will need to look toward young talents like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad to step up and fill the void in leadership and middle-order stability.