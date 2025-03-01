Virat Kohli’s 300th ODI: A Milestone of Legend and Legacy

Dubai: Virat Kohli is all set to mark a significant milestone in his cricketing career as he plays his 300th ODI match against New Zealand on Sunday, during India’s final Group A fixture in the Champions Trophy.

The 36-year-old batting legend will become only the 22nd player in ODI history and the seventh Indian cricketer to reach this remarkable achievement.

Kohli’s career has been one of consistency and brilliance, and this milestone comes on the heels of his match-winning century against Pakistan in their previous game. The match will also determine the winner of Group A, with both India and New Zealand already having secured their places in the semifinals.

Kohli’s Journey to 300 ODIs

Kohli’s ODI career has been a testament to his skill, perseverance, and contribution to Indian cricket. With 299 ODIs already under his belt, his 300th appearance on Sunday will place him among the greats of the game. Sachin Tendulkar, the player with the most ODI appearances, tops the list with 463 games.

In his previous match against Pakistan, Kohli scored an unbeaten 100 runs, his first ODI century since November 2023. This century was his 51st in ODIs and propelled him past 14,000 career runs, joining the elite ranks of Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara as only the third batter to reach this milestone.

Kohli’s Influence on Indian Cricket

KL Rahul, one of Kohli’s teammates, expressed his admiration for the veteran cricketer’s achievements. Speaking to reporters in Dubai, Rahul said, “300 is a lot of ODI games, and Virat has been a great servant to Indian cricket. Words fall short when you talk about his impact. He’s been in outstanding form and his hundred against Pakistan was well deserved.”

Rahul also praised Kohli’s role as a senior player alongside Rohit Sharma, stating that they are always the ones the team looks up to in big moments. He added, “Hopefully, there are many more centuries and international matches left for him.”

Michael Bracewell Acknowledges Kohli’s Achievements

New Zealand’s all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who played alongside Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, also lauded the Indian batsman’s 300-ODI feat. He described the achievement as “amazing,” emphasizing the consistency Kohli has shown throughout his career. “To put that in just one format is incredible. It shows the way he has gone about his career,” said Bracewell.

Bracewell is eager to face Kohli in their upcoming match, adding, “I’ve seen firsthand how Virat prepares for each match, and it’s very impressive.”

As Kohli reaches this significant milestone, his fans and the cricketing world eagerly anticipate more records and match-winning performances from one of the modern game’s greatest players.

Key Highlights:

Kohli will play his 300th ODI match against New Zealand on Sunday.

He recently scored his 51st ODI century and crossed 14,000 ODI runs.

Kohli is the seventh Indian to reach 300 ODI appearances.

The match will decide the winner of Group A in the Champions Trophy.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kohli’s historic 300th ODI appearance and India’s progress in the tournament.