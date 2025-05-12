Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement: Anushka Sharma Seen with Him at Airport Moments Before Announcement; WATCH

In a major development for Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of an illustrious 14-year journey in the longest format of the game. The announcement came just minutes after the star cricketer was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Kohli and Anushka Spotted Together Before the Big Announcement

Fans and media captured Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport earlier today. The couple appeared calm and composed, unaware that just moments later, the cricket legend would reveal a major career decision on Instagram. The video of their airport appearance has since gone viral, with fans expressing a mix of shock and admiration.

Emotional Instagram Post: Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket

Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared an emotional message with his fans, reflecting on his journey in the traditional white jersey.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

He continued,

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude… I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”

Legacy of Virat Kohli in Test Cricket

Virat Kohli debuted in Test cricket in 2011 and went on to become one of India’s most successful Test captains. He is known for redefining India’s approach to fitness, aggression, and team culture in the red-ball format. Under his leadership, India reached new heights, including a historic series win in Australia.

Fans React to Kohli’s Retirement

Social media has been flooded with tributes, emotional posts, and career highlights as fans bid farewell to Kohli’s red-ball career. The hashtag #ThankYouKohli has been trending, with cricketers, celebrities, and fans sharing their favorite moments from his Test journey.

Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai Airport