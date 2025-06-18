Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement Is India’s Biggest Setback: Boycott

New Delhi: Former England batting legend Geoffrey Boycott has said that Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket is a far bigger loss to India than that of Rohit Sharma, calling Kohli the “best batsman and talisman” of the Indian team across all formats.

As India gears up for the five-match Test series against England in Leeds, both Kohli and Rohit’s absence leaves a significant void. Kohli, 36, ended his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests, placing him fourth on India’s all-time run-scorers list.

“Kohli is the biggest loss as he has been their best batsman and talisman in all three formats,” wrote Boycott in The Daily Telegraph.

Mental Fatigue & Heavy Workload Behind Retirement Decisions

Boycott attributed the retirements to mental fatigue caused by India’s packed international calendar.

“It doesn’t matter how much talent you have. If you’re not mentally fresh, the challenge becomes draining,” he noted.

While he praised Rohit Sharma as a beautiful stroke player, Boycott suggested that his recent inconsistencies and physical limitations, especially in tough overseas conditions like England, made his impact less than Kohli’s.

Boycott Urges England to Temper Bazball for Better Results

On England’s approach, Boycott advised the Ben Stokes-led team to adjust their “Bazball” strategy—an aggressive brand of Test cricket—to focus more on winning rather than entertaining.

“England should beat India if they temper Bazball and use some common sense… It’s not just about thrilling cricket. It’s about winning,” he said.

Boycott stressed that England’s failure to qualify for the last three World Test Championship (WTC) finals is a sign that their style needs rethinking.

India vs England Test Series Starts Amid Big Changes

With Kohli and Rohit out, India will be looking to younger players to step up as the team navigates a crucial Test series. Meanwhile, England enters the series after a victory over Zimbabwe and is expected to leverage home conditions.

Geoffrey Boycott’s remarks underline the significance of Virat Kohli’s Test retirement not just for India, but for global cricket. As the India vs England Test series begins, both teams face unique challenges—with India seeking to fill big shoes and England aiming to find the right balance between aggression and strategy.