H-1B, Student Visa Holders Now Required to Carry Legal Papers 24x7 Under New Trump Rule

In a significant move to strengthen immigration enforcement, the Trump administration has announced the implementation of a new rule requiring all non-citizens in the United States — including legal immigrants on work or study visas — to carry proof of their legal status at all times. The policy, part of the executive order titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion”, came into effect on April 11, following a US court ruling in favor of its enforcement.

Under the newly enforced Alien Registration Requirement (ARR), all non-citizens aged 14 and above who reside in the US for 30 days or more must register with the government by submitting Form G-325R. For those entering the US after April 11, the registration must be completed within 30 days of arrival. Failure to comply could result in fines, imprisonment, or both.

Additionally:

Immigrant parents must register children under 14.

If an immigrant moves to a new address, it must be reported within 10 days .

. Children turning 14 must re-register and submit fingerprints within 30 days.

Penalties for non-compliance include fines up to USD 5,000 or jail time of up to 6 months.

Do Indian H1-B or Green Card Holders Need to Register?

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), individuals who already hold valid visas (such as H1-B or F1) or green cards are considered to be automatically registered under the existing system. Therefore, they do not need to fill Form G-325R again.

However, they are required to carry proof of legal status at all times and must produce it upon request by authorities. “There will be no sanctuary for noncompliance,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized, adding that the department has been instructed to prioritize enforcement.

Impact on Indian Immigrants

The rule may affect a portion of the 5.4 million Indians living in the US. While most are legal residents, around 2,20,000 Indian nationals are undocumented — accounting for roughly 2% of the total undocumented immigrant population in the country.

Registration Doesn’t Guarantee Legal Stay

It is important to note that registration does not grant any legal right to remain in the US. The form simply notifies the government of an individual’s presence. If proper documentation is not held, deportation proceedings may be initiated.

Form G-325R requires immigrants to disclose personal details, current and past addresses, immigration status, and any prior criminal offenses — which could be used for potential prosecution.

This move is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to crack down on undocumented immigration and enforce stricter compliance among all foreign nationals residing in the United States.