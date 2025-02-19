Good News for Indian Travelers: Vietnam Considers Visa-on-Arrival Policy

In an exciting development for Indian travelers, Vietnam is considering a new visa policy aimed at making it easier for tourists from India and other countries to visit the Southeast Asian nation. This announcement was made by Le Quang Bien, the Consul General of Vietnam in Mumbai, during a recent visit to Ahmedabad.

Bien, who was attending the “Da Nang Tourism Roadshow,” revealed that Vietnam currently offers an e-visa but does not provide visa-on-arrival facilities for tourists from India and other nations. However, the government is exploring the possibility of a new visa system to attract more international tourists.

Strong Bilateral Ties and Growing Tourism from India

Vietnam has seen a remarkable rise in Indian tourists in recent years, with over 250,000 Indian visitors traveling to the country in 2023. This marks a significant increase compared to the pre-pandemic numbers, which were approximately 169,000. The increase in tourism is attributed to better connectivity, growing interest in Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, and natural attractions, as well as the burgeoning business opportunities between the two nations.

Bien emphasized the strong bilateral relationship between Vietnam and India, stating that the country values Indian tourists, and that the number of visitors from India continues to rise. “There is a lot of potential for tourism from India to Vietnam due to the very high population of India. We highly value the increasing number of tourists from India,” Bien noted.

Promoting Da Nang as a Top Tourist Destination

As part of Vietnam‘s efforts to promote tourism, the Vietnamese government is also focusing on boosting tourism to Da Nang, a coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, museums, and heritage sites. Da Nang is emerging as a preferred destination for Indian travelers, with Vietnamese officials actively working to showcase the city’s offerings to the Indian market.

Vietnam’s Visa-Free Policy and South Asian Competitors

Vietnam’s visa policy has been a topic of discussion, particularly in comparison with its Southeast Asian neighbors. Currently, Vietnam offers visa-free entry to citizens of 25 countries, but this is far fewer than Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, which provide visa exemptions to 162, 157, and 93 nationalities, respectively. With countries like Thailand and Indonesia expanding their visa-free policies, Vietnam is now under pressure to simplify visa procedures and attract more tourists.

This move follows nearly nine months after Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed the ministries of public security and foreign affairs to evaluate visa waivers for citizens of several countries, including India. As part of this ongoing review, Vietnam is considering visa-on-arrival facilities, which would further ease travel for Indian tourists.

Vietnam Visa Details for Indian Travelers

As of February 2025, Indian travelers must obtain a visa to enter Vietnam. The most convenient option for short-term visitors is the Vietnam e-visa, which offers single or multiple entries for up to 90 days. Here are the details of the application process and visa fees:

Vietnam Visa Application Process:

Apply online at least 15 days before your planned travel.

at least 15 days before your planned travel. Visa types are available based on the purpose of the visit (tourism, business, or visiting family).

are available based on the purpose of the visit (tourism, business, or visiting family). Stay durations range from 30 to 90 days, with options for single or multiple entries.

Vietnam E-Visa Costs for Indian Tourists:

Normal Processing: 1 month (single entry): $55 (approx Rs 4,600) 3 months (single entry): $70 (approx Rs 5,800) 1 month (multiple entry): $90 (approx Rs 7,500) 3 months (multiple entry): $115 (approx Rs 9,600)

Urgent Processing (2 days): 1 month (single entry): $85 (approx Rs 7,100) 3 months (single entry): $95 (approx Rs 7,900) 1 month (multiple entry): $100 (approx Rs 8,300) 3 months (multiple entry): $125 (approx Rs 10,500)

Urgent Processing (8 hours): 1 month (single entry): $120 (approx Rs 10,000) 3 months (single entry): $175 (approx Rs 14,600) 1 month (multiple entry): $140 (approx Rs 11,700) 3 months (multiple entry): $185 (approx Rs 15,500)



Required Documents for a Vietnam Visa:

Valid passport (valid for at least six months from arrival).

Visa application form (available on the official website).

Passport-sized photographs.

Proof of return travel (flight ticket).

Proof of accommodation (hotel booking or invitation letter).

Financial proof showing sufficient funds.

Health insurance (if required).

Additional documents for business or long-term stays (e.g., work permits).

Looking Ahead: A New Era for Vietnamese Tourism

With the growing interest in Vietnam as a tourist destination and the potential for a new, more accessible visa policy for Indian tourists, Vietnam is poised to become an even more popular travel choice in the coming years. Indian tourists seeking a mix of cultural experiences, scenic landscapes, and warm hospitality will find Vietnam an increasingly attractive option.

Stay tuned for further updates on Vietnam’s evolving visa policies as the government works towards fostering stronger connections with India and promoting tourism.