Visit to Mauritius, RSS HQ, Gir Park and more: How PM Modi’s March schedule looked like

New Delhi: March, the last month of the financial year, was eventful for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, filled with both domestic and international engagements. From attending Mauritius National Day celebrations to visiting Gir National Park and the RSS headquarters, here’s a look at his key events.

PM Modi Attends Mauritius National Day

PM Modi was the chief guest at Mauritius National Day celebrations, where he was conferred with the country’s highest civilian honour. He also visited Ganga Talao and presented Ganga Jal to Mauritius PM Dr. Ramgoolam, symbolizing the deep ties between the two nations.

Exploring Gir National Park on World Wildlife Day

On March 3, PM Modi celebrated World Wildlife Day by visiting Gir National Park. He captured stunning moments of Gir’s wilderness, and his candid pictures with tigers in the backdrop went viral on social media.

Meeting with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

During the Raisina Dialogue event, PM Modi hosted New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon. Together, they visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, strengthening diplomatic relations.

Women’s Day Celebrations in Gujarat

On International Women’s Day (March 8), PM Modi visited Gujarat’s Navsari, where he was felicitated by women and Lakhpati Didis. He engaged with them in discussions about women empowerment and financial independence.

Wildlife Conservation Visit to Vantara

PM Modi’s visit to Vantara, a wildlife conservation and rescue center in Gujarat, caught public attention. He was seen cradling lion cubs, spending time with lemurs, and having a playful moment with young orangutans. A striking image showed him gazing into the eyes of a White Tiger.

Meeting with US Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard

During a high-profile meeting with US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, PM Modi presented her with Ganga Jal, sourced from Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh celebrations.

Visit to Harsil, Uttarakhand

PM Modi visited Harsil, Uttarakhand, where he was seen amid majestic, snow-capped mountains, showcasing the beauty of the region.

Navratri Visit to RSS Headquarters

On the first day of Navratri, PM Modi visited the RSS Headquarters in Nagpur. He paid tribute to Dr. Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir and had an engaging conversation with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.