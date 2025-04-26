Vivek Dahiya Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want to Do ‘Bigg Boss’

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Dahiya has opened up about why he has no interest in participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. His wife, actress Divyanka Tripathi, added that they don’t even watch the show.

No Interest in ‘Bigg Boss’

Vivek and Divyanka appeared as guests on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. When Bharti asked if they would accept an offer to join Bigg Boss, Vivek firmly replied, “No, not Bigg Boss.”

When asked if they watch the show, both Vivek and Divyanka answered together: “No, we don’t watch it.”

“Too Much Negativity,” Says Divyanka

Divyanka elaborated, saying, “In fact, there was some talk about him (Vivek) possibly getting a call for it. So I said, ‘Let’s start watching the show,’ but the kind of fights that were going on in Bigg Boss… we felt—it was too negative. I feel that negativity, and I just want to run away from it.”

“I Can Fight—But Why?” Says Vivek

When asked if he could handle the confrontations that Bigg Boss is known for, Vivek responded, “I can fight—I’m a Jaat. But putting yourself in such a situation… why? Just for money? There are so many other ways to earn money.”

Divyanka added with a laugh, “He’s a great mix. On one hand, he’s classy and sophisticated, studied in the UK, and on the other hand, there’s a Jaat in him!”

Childhood Memories with a Jailer Uncle

Vivek, known for his roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat, reminisced about his childhood summers spent with his uncle, who was a jailer.

“He would ask me to come to the jail with him. His demeanor and aura were very strong—a strict jailer. He would get me some juice and while I’d be sipping it, he’d be dealing with prisoners. Some of them were really dangerous,” Vivek recalled.

Lessons on Anger and Control

“When he got angry, I would get scared. But he had this switch, like actors do,” Vivek continued. “One moment he’d be fierce, and the next, he’d come to me and gently ask, ‘Did you have your juice?’ That’s when I realized—getting angry isn’t always the solution. Sometimes, just showing that you’re angry is enough. Ruining your own peace isn’t worth it. You often make wrong decisions in anger—and regret them later.”