Vivo T4 5G Launched: 7300mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, and Launch Offer Price of ₹23,999

Vivo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Vivo T4 5G, with impressive specifications including a powerful battery, curved AMOLED display, and Snapdragon chipset. The phone is available on Flipkart with a significant discount, making it a value-for-money option in its segment.

Immersive Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate

The Vivo T4 5G features a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels. The screen boasts peak brightness up to 5000 nits, offering vibrant visuals and better outdoor visibility.

Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and Android 15

Under the hood, the device runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 5G chipset and operates on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15. The phone is also equipped with military-grade durability, ensuring robust performance and resistance to wear and tear.

Storage and RAM Options

The Vivo T4 5G comes in two storage variants—128GB and 256GB, and offers 8GB and 12GB RAM options. This allows for smooth multitasking and ample storage space for users with varying needs.

Dual Rear Cameras and 32MP Front Camera

On the rear, the phone sports a 50MP Sony IMX882 AI camera with OIS and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, the T4 5G houses a 32MP front-facing camera, ideal for content creators and video conferencing.

Massive 7300mAh Battery with 90W Fast Charging

One of the standout features is the 7300mAh jumbo battery, which ensures extended usage on a single charge. The device also supports 90W fast charging, helping users quickly power up the phone when needed.

Pricing and Launch Offers

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Vivo T4 5G is priced at ₹29,999 on Flipkart. However, after a flat discount of ₹4,000, the price drops to ₹25,999. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a bank discount of ₹2,000, bringing the effective price down to ₹23,999.