Vivo V40e 5G Launched with 120Hz Display, 50MP Selfie Camera, and Rs 9,000 Discount

Vivo has launched its new mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V40e 5G, offering an attractive combination of performance, display, camera, and battery features. The smartphone is now available for purchase with a limited-time discount on Flipkart.

120Hz Refresh Rate and Large Display

The Vivo V40e 5G features a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother viewing and scrolling experience. The display boasts a resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels, ensuring sharp visuals for videos, games, and everyday use.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor with 5G Support

Powering the Vivo V40e 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which enables seamless multitasking and gaming. The device supports multiple network bands including 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G, ensuring wide compatibility and future-proof connectivity. It also comes with an IP64 rating, providing protection against water splashes and dust.

RAM, Storage, and Variants

The smartphone is available with 8GB of RAM and comes in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. This configuration caters to both moderate and heavy users who require fast app performance and ample storage space.

Dual Rear Cameras and 50MP Front Camera

For photography, the Vivo V40e 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and an 8MP secondary camera. On the front, users get a powerful 50MP selfie camera, making it a great option for selfie enthusiasts and video callers.

Massive Battery with Fast Charging

The device houses a 5500mAh battery, which can easily last through a full day of use. It supports 80W fast charging, significantly reducing the time needed to recharge.

Price and Discount Offers on Flipkart

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V40e 5G is listed at Rs 33,999 on Flipkart. However, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999, offering savings of Rs 9,000. Additionally, users can avail an extra Rs 1,500 discount through select bank cards, making it an even more attractive deal.