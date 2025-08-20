‘Vote Chori’ Controversy Ignites as BJP Madhavi Latha Accuses Pakistani Nationals Voting in Telangana; Stands CBI Inquiry

Hyderabad: The Telangana political scene has been shaken by the explosive claims made by the BJP national general secretary, Madhavi Latha, who reduced to the voter list in the state since 2018 as containing the names of Pakistani nationals who are illegally voting in state on the basis of forged voter ids and she further accused the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and AIMIM parties of endorsing or enabling the same. Latha has petitioned for an independent investigation on the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Madhavi Latha, in a virulent post to social site X, claimed that these people are not only using bogus documents to cast false votes, but also to get loans, and aroused fears of national security being at risk. She continued to propose prospects of linkages to terror activities. Her post came at a time when she hoped that the Centre should cancel his citizenship, open up a CBI probe, and prosecute corrupt officers.

The accusations by the head of BJP happened in the context of a rather crackling political setting with the allegations of voter frauds already present. Such tensions will give weight to national security concerns to criticisms of electoral integrity ongoing towards future fall polls.

Replies of the accused persons are still awaited. None of them have, as yet, made official statements, in response to Latha. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not made any statement on the issue as well.

Accusations:

Use of fake ID voter of Pakistani citizens casting votes in elections held in Telangana since 2018 with alleged partisan support.

Appeal to Action: Madhavi Latha has requested citizenship to be withdrawn, an inquiry by CBI and penal action against the perpetrators.

Security Claims: The claims also include the misuse of government services, threats to national security inclusive of the risk of involvement in terror-related activities.

What’s Next?

With arguments about credibility of elections and internal security, there is likely to be a heated political temperature within the Telangana region. There is a chance that the ECI or the government agencies will react to this in which case their response or inability to act can define the progression of events. At the time of this word, the call by BJP to have a CBI-led investigation has elicited the political circles with equal measure.