Voter ID Cards: Get Your Voter Card Delivered in Just 15 Days – Here’s How to Apply Online

New Delhi: In a major citizen-friendly move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that newly registered voters will now receive their Voter Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) within 15 days of successful registration. The same service will apply to those who update their existing voter details.

New SOP Introduced to Speed Up Voter ID Issuance

To ensure timely delivery of Voter ID cards, the ECI has rolled out a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at streamlining and accelerating the process. The new system will enable delivery of the EPICs within 15 days from the date of update in the electoral roll.

Also Read: Hema Malini voices concern over fading reading culture on National Reading Day

Real-Time Tracking and SMS Alerts for Applicants

One of the key highlights of this update is real-time tracking. Voters will be able to track every stage of their Voter ID card generation and delivery—from processing by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to final delivery by the Postal Department.

The ECI also confirmed that SMS alerts will be sent to applicants at each stage of the process, ensuring transparency and better communication.

ECINet Platform Enhanced with Dedicated IT Module

The Election Commission has integrated this service into its ECINet platform, introducing a dedicated IT module to manage Voter ID issuance and tracking. The objective is to offer efficient, fast, and citizen-centric services.

How to Apply for a New Voter ID Online

Eligibility Criteria

Indian citizens aged 18 years or older can apply for a Voter ID through either online or offline modes.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

Visit the official website: National Voters Services Portal (NVSP) Click on “New Registration for Voter ID”. If you’re a new user, sign up using your mobile number, email ID, and captcha code. Create a password and verify using the OTP sent to your mobile/email. Once registered, log in using your credentials. Fill out Form 6 for new voter registration. Enter personal, family, and address details as requested. Upload required documents (age proof, address proof, etc.). Submit the form and double-check all entered information. After submission, you’ll receive a reference number for tracking.

How to Track Your Voter ID Application Status