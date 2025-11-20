Voter List Revision Begins Today as Telangana Prepares for Three-Phase Panchayat Elections

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) is preparing to announce the schedule for the upcoming local body elections, with panchayat polls likely to be conducted on November 26 or 27. According to officials, the government plans to hold the gram panchayat elections in three phases, scheduled for December 11, 14, and 17.

The SEC recently held a video conference with all District Collectors to discuss preparations. During the meeting, the Commission instructed district officials to ensure that the elections are carried out in a smooth, transparent, and highly organised manner.

Meanwhile, the SEC has also issued the schedule for revising electoral rolls in village panchayats. The revision process will be carried out from Thursday until November 23. On November 20, officials will accept voter applications, objections, and corrections. Applications and objections received will be verified and cleared on November 21. The revised voters’ list and details of polling stations will be published on November 23, according to the SEC’s latest order.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini has directed district panchayat officials to strictly follow the guidelines during the voter roll revision process.

The government is simultaneously preparing for Public Administration Week, to be observed from December 1 to 9. The decision to conduct panchayat polls was finalised in a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Officials noted that if the elections are completed before March 31, 2021, the state may be eligible to receive funds from the Central Finance Commission, further encouraging timely completion of the electoral process.