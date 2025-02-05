Delhi Election 2025: 33.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM, Voting Continues Amid Tight Security

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 witnessed a voter turnout of 33.31% till 1 PM as residents of the national capital stepped out to elect representatives for the 70-member legislative assembly.

The election day remained largely peaceful, with polling stations witnessing a gradual rise in voter turnout as the morning chill gave way to a warmer afternoon.

Delhi Elections See Steady Increase in Voter Turnout

According to officials, polling began at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. Voting percentages are expected to rise further as more citizens participate in the democratic exercise. A significant number of young and elderly voters have already cast their votes, demonstrating enthusiasm for shaping Delhi’s future.

Seelampur Polling Booth Incident and Allegations of Code Violations

Despite the overall smooth process, a minor incident of voter fraud was reported at a polling booth in Seelampur. A bogus voter was caught attempting to cast a ballot using another person’s identity at Aryan Public School. Booth Level Officer Gayatri confirmed the incident, and necessary action was taken to prevent further violations.

Meanwhile, allegations of poll code violations surfaced, with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accusing rival parties of bribing voters. However, Delhi Police dismissed these claims after a preliminary investigation found no substantial evidence to support the accusations.

Delhi Election 2025: Turnout Trends Compared to Previous Years

Historically, voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections has fluctuated. The 2020 elections recorded a 62.82% turnout, marking a decline from 67.47% in 2015. In 2013, the turnout stood at 66.02%, significantly higher than 2008’s 57.6%.

Past Delhi Election Results Overview:

2020: AAP won 62 out of 70 seats with a 53.57% vote share, BJP secured 8 seats with 38.51%, and Congress managed only 4.26% of the votes.

2015: AAP secured a historic 67-seat victory with a 54.34% vote share, while BJP won 3 seats with 32.19%, and Congress garnered 9.65% of votes.

District-Wise Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

As of 11 AM, North East Delhi led the voter turnout tally with 24.87%, while New Delhi district recorded the lowest turnout at 16.46%. Here is the turnout percentage for other districts:

Shahdara: 23.30%

23.30% South West Delhi: 21.90%

21.90% East Delhi: 20.03%

20.03% North West and South Delhi: 19.75%

19.75% South East Delhi: 19.66%

19.66% West Delhi: 17.67%

Security Measures for Delhi Elections 2025

To ensure a smooth voting process and maintain law and order, security has been heightened across nearly 3,000 sensitive polling booths. Authorities have deployed:

220 paramilitary force companies

35,626 Delhi Police personnel

19,000 Home Guards

Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs)

Key Electoral Battle: AAP, BJP, and Congress in Contention

The 2025 Delhi elections will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can retain its dominance, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can make a strong comeback, or if the Congress can regain lost ground after two consecutive election defeats.

The political battle remains intense, with each party making significant promises to voters. The results of the elections, scheduled to be declared on February 8, will shape the future of governance in the capital.