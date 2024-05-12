Voters can use 13 identity cards to establish identity: Ronald Rose

Hyderabad: District Election Officer Ronald Rose has informed that voters can use a number of identity cards other than the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), to establish their identity to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls on Monday.

Voters are allowed to show any 13 types of identification cards for exercising their franchise.

When people go to the polling stations to exercise their right to vote, those who do not have an EPIC card, should carry any of the 13 types of cards with them, Ronald Rose said.

Apart from the ECI’s Voter ID card, the following identity cards are permitted — Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, Bank/post office passbook with photograph, health insurance smart card issued by Labour department, driving license, PAN card, smart card issued by Ministry of Labour scheme, passport, Pension document with photograph,

Employment Identity card issued by Central and State Governments, official identity card issued to MP, MLA and MLC and Unique Disability Identification Card.

Ronald Rose suggested that one can vote by showing any one of the 13 identity cards.