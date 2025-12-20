Vritti Agarwal Clinches Gold in 1500m Freestyle at All India Inter-University Aquatics Championship

Chennai: Vritti Agarwal of Osmania University, representing St. Francis College for Women, delivered a stellar performance to win the gold medal in the 1500 metres Freestyle (Women) event at the All India Inter-University Swimming and Diving Championship 2025–26, held at SRM University, Chennai, from December 18 to 23.

Vritti showcased exceptional endurance and race control, clocking an impressive 18:01.04 to secure the top position on the podium. Her victory marked a significant achievement for Osmania University in the national university-level aquatics arena.

The silver medal was claimed by Shirin of Visvesvaraya Technological University, who finished close behind with a time of 18:10.97, while Ashmitha Chandra of Jain University, Bengaluru, secured the bronze medal, completing the race in 18:24.11.

Vritti Agarwal was felicitated with the gold medal by Nihar Ameen, Dronacharya Awardee, along with Chandrasekaran, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Swimming Association (TNSA), in the presence of her coach Bala, acknowledging her dedication, discipline, and consistent training.

The All India Inter-University Aquatics Championship witnessed participation from top swimmers across the country, making Vritti’s triumph a standout moment in the women’s long-distance freestyle category.

Her achievement not only highlights her personal excellence but also underscores the growing strength of women’s swimming at Osmania University and St. Francis College for Women. With this gold medal, Vritti Agarwal has firmly established herself as one of the promising long-distance swimmers on the Indian university sports circuit.